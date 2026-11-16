A US court issued a warrant temporarily handing federal officials control of the tanker Atlantic Asphalt after it collided with the moored cruise ship American Heritage in New Orleans. The Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans filed the lawsuit, saying the terminal suffered at least $1 million in damage, Taipei Times reports.

Collision investigation

According to the US Coast Guard, the tanker likely lost steering control, but the exact cause of the accident has not yet been established. The 160-meter vessel sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands. It was towed away from the incident site.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said the tanker's voyage data recorder had been found. A team of 16 specialists is to spend a week in New Orleans investigating the incident. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days, while a final report is due in 18–24 months.

Atlantic Asphalt is owned by Nave Shipping SA, registered in Monrovia, Liberia, according to International Maritime Organization data. According to MarineTraffic, Nave Shipping is a subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned corporation China State Shipbuilding Corp.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Passengers in the water

All 197 passengers and crew members of the American Heritage, as well as the tanker's crew, survived. Thirty-two people, including two police officers who ended up in the water after the cruise ship sharply listed, were taken to hospital. No critical injuries were recorded, and eight people remained in hospital on Saturday.

The cruise ship is still lying on its side near the terminal on the Mississippi River. US Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham said moving it could take several weeks. Rescuers must first safely remove 60,500 liters of fuel from the vessel.

Passenger Joe Knab told WDSU-TV that he heard several tanker horn blasts before the collision. After the impact, the vessel began to list and later suddenly fell onto its side, sending him and about 100 other passengers and crew members into the Mississippi. They were assisted by tugboat operators, captains of other cruise ships, nearby workers, and police.

New Orleans Port Police Chief Melanie Montroll believes that the life jackets passengers put on before evacuation were an important factor in the successful rescue. The American Heritage was completing an eight-day cruise with several stops along the Mississippi.

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