The Peshawar High Court in Pakistan has removed from its schedule all constitutional petitions challenging the imposition of an emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as well as arrests under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. The Express Tribune reports.

Restrictions on the court’s jurisdiction

On the previous day, the Federal Constitutional Court stripped the Peshawar High Court of jurisdiction over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cases filed after October 12, including those concerning the emergency and governor’s rule. On November 5, it also barred the court from hearing cases concerning arrests under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Before this, the Peshawar High Court granted bail to 23 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. The court also sought explanations from the governor and the speaker in a case concerning governor’s rule in the province.

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The administrative committee of the Peshawar High Court issued an official notice to implement the Federal Constitutional Court’s decisions. It ordered that petitions filed on or after October 12 not be scheduled for hearings and that applications under Article 199 of the Constitution be returned to the applicants. The petitioners were advised to apply to the appropriate authority for legal remedy.

Which petitions were removed

Among those removed were applications concerning the whereabouts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s provincial chapter president Junaid Akbar. The court also had petitions filed by PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, National Assembly opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, National Democratic Movement chairman Mohsin Dawar, and lawmaker Shandana Gulzar.

On October 11, President Asif Ali Zardari approved Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recommendation to impose an emergency and governor’s rule under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution. The federal authorities cited a deteriorating security situation, a rise in terrorist attacks and, in their assessment, insufficient cooperation from the provincial administration in combating terrorism. Executive powers were transferred to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and emergency measures were introduced in 12 districts.

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