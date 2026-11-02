The Supreme Court of South Australia has ordered an additional psychiatric report in the case of Tamika Chesser, who is accused of murdering her partner Julian Story. As ABC News reports, the prosecution and defence jointly requested an assessment of the accused's mental capacity and her fitness to take part in court proceedings.

The accused did not plead guilty

Chesser took part in the hearing via video link. She did not plead guilty to Story's murder or to destroying his remains with the intent of obstructing justice.

Prosecutor Ailish Noon told the court that the defence had recently submitted a report by a private psychiatrist, dated November 2025. According to her, it states that Chesser is unfit to stand trial and is preliminarily mentally unfit to commit the alleged acts.

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Hearing to continue in February

The new report is expected to be prepared within four to five months, although the court heard that this period could be reduced to about three months. Judge Adam Kimber scheduled the next hearing for February.

The dismembered body of Julian Story was found at the couple's home in Port Lincoln on the Eyre Peninsula in June 2025, after emergency services responded to a report of a fire. A month later, the 39-year-old man's head was found in scrubland east of the city.

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