South Korea’s Supreme Court has overturned the 15-year sentence handed to former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over his role in the imposition of martial law in 2024 and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court for a retrial. The Japan Times reports.

Part of the verdict will be reviewed

The Supreme Court concluded that the evidence was insufficient to confirm one of the counts on which Han was convicted of insurrection. In a statement, the court said that holding a person accountable for performing key functions during an insurrection requires strict proof of their intent to undermine the constitutional order.

This concerns, in particular, Han’s proposal to convene ministers before martial law was declared. According to case materials, this was intended to create the appearance that then-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s decision had been discussed by the government. The Supreme Court ruled that there was insufficient evidence of Han’s intent to undermine the constitutional order in this episode.

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Some findings remain in force

At the same time, the Supreme Court upheld the finding regarding Han’s role in the insurrection after martial law was declared. This concerns attempts to obtain the signatures of government members and discussions of plans to block parliament, as well as cut off electricity and water supplies to certain media outlets.

In January, Han was sentenced to 23 years in prison. In May, an appeals court reduced the term to 15 years, citing, among other things, more than 50 years of his civil service before martial law was declared. Both the defense and the prosecution appealed the decision. Han, 77, has been in custody since January and denied supporting or assisting the imposition of martial law.

Martial law declared by Yoon Suk Yeol in 2024 lasted about six hours, as opposition lawmakers voted to lift it. In April 2025, the Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office following his impeachment. Lee Jae-myung won the early presidential election two months later.

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