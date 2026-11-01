The Seoul Administrative Court in South Korea ruled that a senior official’s remark advising an employee to leave childcare to her husband constituted workplace harassment. The employee had requested annual leave to care for her child. The court dismissed the official’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the disciplinary action, Korea Herald reports.

Sanction for several incidents

The personnel committee of a Seoul district administration initially imposed a two-month salary reduction on the official over several instances of workplace harassment. Following an appeal, the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s appeals committee reduced the sanction to one month. The court upheld that decision.

According to case materials, the official made harsh remarks to several employees. During a work briefing, she told one of them not to try to explain anything to her. She asked another employee when he had arrived at work, although he had arrived on time.

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Court’s assessment

The court concluded that preventing an employee from giving an explanation went beyond permissible work instructions, created excessive pressure and negatively affected the working environment. The remark about alleged tardiness, in the court’s view, pressured the employee to arrive before the official start of the workday.

Separately, the court noted that advising the employee to leave her child with her husband discouraged her from exercising her right to annual leave for a legitimate reason. The official argued that her words concerned improper performance of assignments or were ordinary workplace conversations, but the court did not accept these arguments, assessing the remarks in their overall context.

The court also rejected the official’s claim that compulsory leave during the personnel committee’s investigation limited her ability to defend herself. The court found no procedural violations and ruled that the sanction was not excessive, given the need to prevent harassment in the civil service.

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