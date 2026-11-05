The Supreme Court of Queensland in Australia has overturned a Land Court decision that removed a 100-metre buffer zone near culturally significant sites of the Olkola Indigenous people at the Alice River gold project. The court ordered the matter to be referred back to the Land Court for consideration.

As ABC News reports, the buffer zone prohibited any activity within 100 metres of important cultural sites. The Alice River project is located about 300 kilometres northwest of the city of Cairns in Queensland.

Traditional owners were not involved

The judicial review was initiated by the Ut-Alkar Aboriginal Corporation, a trustee organisation of the Olkola Indigenous title holders. It said it had not been given an opportunity to be heard in the proceedings concerning the removal of the restrictions.

Justice James Henry found that Ut-Alkar had not been given a reasonable opportunity to present its case. In his view, there was a realistic possibility of a different outcome had representatives of the traditional owners participated in the case. The corporation was not notified of the proceedings and learned of the Land Court's decision a week after it was made.

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Department changes its position

The state's environmental department had previously twice rejected applications by mining company Broken Hill Gold Limited to remove the buffer zone. However, during the company's appeal, the department filed joint submissions with it to the Land Court in support of removing the restrictions.

The judge described some statements in the joint submissions as transparently contradictory. The department had previously stated that removing the zone could adversely affect cultural sites and that potential restrictions on Olkola rights outweighed the possible benefit to the company. In the joint submission, the parties said there was no evidence that the 100-metre zone was anything more than an arbitrary restriction.

Broken Hill Gold said it accepted the court's findings but maintained its position that the buffer zone was not necessary to protect Indigenous heritage. The company also said its work programs provide for the protection of cultural heritage.

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