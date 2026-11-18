In the United States, Judge Jill Otake overturned a National Marine Fisheries Service letter that allowed the sale of rights to lease seabed tracts near American Samoa for mineral extraction. The judge concluded that during its review under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, President Donald Trump’s administration did not properly assess the potential impact of offshore mining.

Assessment of mining impacts

As The Hill reports, Otake noted that the National Marine Fisheries Service considered only the preliminary consequences of selling lease rights. At the same time, the service did not attempt to assess other stages, including the extraction itself, the ruling says.

The judge described the service’s consultation as limited, rushed and informal. She overturned the letter that enabled the sale procedure to continue. At the same time, the ruling does not directly cancel the sale of lease rights itself, so at the time of publication it was unclear whether the Trump administration would try to hold the auction scheduled for Thursday.

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A representative of the Ocean Minerals Administration, which was to conduct the sale, told The Hill that the agency had reviewed the court ruling and was working on the issues raised by the court.

Risks for bidders

In another related case challenging the sale of lease rights itself, Otake indicated that if the administration continues the procedure after the letter was overturned, potential bidders will know of the court-established violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Earthjustice attorney David Henkin, who represents groups seeking to block the mining, said this is a warning for buyers: the lease agreements may later be overturned by a court. The Trump administration announced the first such sale near American Samoa last month, explaining the initiative by the United States’ need for critical minerals for energy efficiency, defense and domestic supply chains.

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