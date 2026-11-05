The Court of Justice of the European Union has dismissed Nord Stream 2 AG's appeal and upheld the lower court's ruling on the application of EU gas rules. This means that sections of gas pipelines from third countries located in the territory or territorial waters of member states will be subject to the European Union's internal gas market rules.

Dispute over the directive

As Interia reports, the case concerns amendments to the 2019 EU directive that extended internal natural gas market rules to pipelines from third countries. They provide for the separation of the pipeline owner's and operator's functions, as well as the possibility of access to the infrastructure for other companies seeking to buy gas.

Nord Stream 2 AG is a Swiss subsidiary of the Russian concern Gazprom, responsible for the construction and operation of Nord Stream 2. The company claimed that it should not be subject to the new requirements because construction of the pipeline had begun before they entered into force.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consideration of the case

In May 2020, the General Court dismissed the company's action. Nord Stream 2 AG appealed that decision, and in July 2022 the Court of Justice of the European Union found the action partially admissible, set aside the General Court's order and referred the case back for reconsideration.

In November 2024, the General Court dismissed the action again. It concluded that applying EU law to the section of Nord Stream 2 located in the territory or territorial waters of a member state helps avoid distortions of competition and negative consequences for security of supply. The Court of Justice of the European Union also noted that EU institutions had not given the company assurances that gas market rules would not apply to it, and agreed with the conclusion that legal loopholes needed to be avoided.

Read us on