A US appeals court has allowed President Donald Trump to again try to move the hush-money case from state court to federal court. A panel of three federal judges in Manhattan sent the issue back to the federal district court for consideration, The Independent reports.

Reconsideration of the issue

Trump was found guilty in a Manhattan state court. His lawyers had previously unsuccessfully tried to move the case to federal jurisdiction. Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who had previously considered the transfer of the proceedings, died last month. The appeals court ruled that the next judge must allow Trump to present his arguments on this motion again.

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Appeal of the verdict

Trump’s legal team continues to seek to overturn his convictions more than two years after the New York jury’s decision. Jurors found him guilty on 32 counts of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to conceal damaging stories about his relationships ahead of the 2016 election.

The case concerned payments to an adult film actress to prevent her from making public statements about sexual relations with Trump. If the proceedings are transferred to federal court, Trump will be able to try to have the case dismissed by invoking presidential immunity.

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