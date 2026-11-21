The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled that Maryland may apply the state's gambling law to prediction market platform Kalshi. The decision was issued by a two-to-one majority, although the judges differed on the legal reasoning behind the conclusion, CNBC reports.

The ruling was a setback for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which believes it has exclusive authority to regulate prediction markets. According to the outlet, the CFTC has filed lawsuits against 12 states in defense of this position.

State lawsuits and regulator actions

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown brought 14 criminal charges against Kalshi and its founders, Tarek Mansour and Luana Lopes Lara, on October 28. He alleges that the company violated a state law prohibiting gambling. According to court documents, Kalshi's founders must personally appear before Utah's Third District Court on December 4.

In a separate civil lawsuit dated October 20, Utah also named institutional market maker Susquehanna International Group as a defendant alongside Kalshi. In Louisiana, a state judge issued a temporary restraining order against several prediction market companies on November 12. The following day, the CFTC sued Louisiana and separately went to court against Arkansas after the state's civil enforcement action against Kalshi.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier, in April, a federal judge blocked the criminal case against Kalshi that Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes had filed in March.

Contracts and Congress's position

The CFTC has also increased oversight of so-called mention markets, where participants speculate on what a person will say during a speech or broadcast. The regulator considers such contracts vulnerable to manipulation. In mid-November, the commission suspended certification of markets related to words spoken by President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Senate approved a bipartisan bill that would prohibit CFTC-registered entities from offering contracts on terrorism, assassinations, war, or military operations. The document would also prohibit contracts whose outcome could reasonably be expected to depend on a person's death.

Overall, prediction markets have suffered three defeats and won one case at the appellate court level. CNBC notes that the question of whether states or federal authorities can regulate sports event contracts will likely be considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read us on