A US federal judge has barred President Donald Trump's administration for two weeks from beginning construction of a proposed 250-foot, or 76-meter, memorial arch in Washington. Deutsche Welle reports.

Temporary court ban

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the temporary ban shortly after the project received key approval from a commission. According to the outlet, the triumphal arch plan was supported by eight votes to four.

The decision became an obstacle to one of Trump's most prominent projects to reshape the US capital in line with his vision.

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Administration's arguments

The Trump administration argues that Congress approved the construction of a monument at this site more than 100 years ago. At the same time, according to DW, the plan at the time envisaged two large columns intended to symbolize the northern and southern states during the US Civil War, rather than an arch.

In her ruling, Chutkan noted that it was unlikely that a century-old law, which no previous administration had used, granted the authority to erect a 76-meter arch at one of the main locations in the US capital.

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