Federal Judge Jessica Clarke in Manhattan, United States, issued an acquittal for Anton and James Peraire-Bueno. They had been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. As CoinDesk reports, the November 16, 2026 decision concluded the U.S. government's first criminal case concerning the practice of maximal extractable value, or MEV, on the Ethereum network.

How the operation worked

According to the prosecution, in April 2023 the brothers obtained about $25 million in 12 seconds by carrying out an operation against Ethereum trading bots. They placed eight bait transactions to attract bots for so-called sandwich trades. Such programs buy tokens ahead of another trader's large order and sell them after the price rises.

When it was the brothers' validator's turn, the Ultrasound relay offered it a block containing the bots' transactions. The validator signed the block header, in which two important fields were set to zero, meaning such a block could not be valid. The relay did not verify those fields and transmitted the block's contents. According to the court order, the brothers created their own block: they retained the bots' purchases but replaced the bait transactions with sales of the tokens the bots had just bought.

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The bots' losses were estimated at about $25 million, while the brothers' validator incurred a penalty of about 1 ether.

The court's position

Clarke concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove the existence of a material false statement, a necessary element of wire fraud. She noted that placing a transaction in Ethereum's public queue was not a promise to include it in a block. The relay also did not verify the falsified fields, so they did not affect its behavior.

The judge described Ethereum as a trustless, highly adversarial environment with no terms of use. She stressed that the court was assessing the legal qualification of the actions, not their morality. In November 2025, jurors failed to reach a verdict, after which Clarke declared a mistrial. The new decision also provides for the case to be closed.

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