A US federal court has found that the administration of President Donald Trump’s plan to lease areas of the seabed near the Northern Mariana Islands for preliminary surveys violates the Endangered Species Act. This is the administration’s second legal setback in its attempts to launch deep-sea mining in the Pacific Ocean, BBC News reports.

Shortcomings in biodiversity assessment

District Judge Jill Aiko Otake ruled that the US National Marine Fisheries Service, which provided an expert opinion for the sale of lease rights, and Howard Lutnick, named as a defendant as the head of the agency overseeing the service, had not considered possible consequences after the issuance of lease rights.

Such rights were intended to allow lessees only to conduct preliminary seabed surveys. At the same time, they could later pave the way for direct mining on the ocean floor. The court noted that the biodiversity assessment on the basis of which the sale was to be approved did not take into account the potential impact of such mining.

The administration planned to put lease rights for areas near the Northern Mariana Islands up for sale on December 16, 2026. The groups that filed the lawsuit said there was a risk of lasting damage to the ocean ecosystem. Campaigners also expressed concern about the possible impact on sea turtles; the leatherback turtle is listed as an endangered species under US law.

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Sale near American Samoa

Earlier, the court made a similar ruling concerning the planned sale of seabed lease rights near American Samoa. Despite the first ruling, the administration decided not to recognize it and sold two lease rights covering 13 million hectares of seabed. Opponents of mining said they would challenge the sale.

Deep-sea mining involves collecting polymetallic nodules from muddy bottom sediments — potato-sized rocks found at depths of more than 4,000 metres. They contain nickel, cobalt and manganese, which are used in the production of electronics, batteries, solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles.

Scientists warn that the process could damage poorly studied deep-sea ecosystems: along with the nodules, equipment removes organisms living on them, including corals and sponges. In 2025, more than 2,000 scientists recommended that governments suspend deep-sea exploration until further research into its impact on the ocean is conducted. More than 30 countries supported this position.

The US government said it seeks to develop deep-sea mining to gain access to critical minerals and counter China’s growing influence over seabed resources.

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