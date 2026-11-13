A US federal appeals court ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration exceeded its authority when it withheld $73.5 million in highway funding from New York state in April. The funds were not provided because the state refused to revoke some commercial driver’s licenses issued to foreign drivers.

As Cyprus Mail reports, the US Department of Transportation justified withholding the money with audit findings. The agency said that New York had systematically and unlawfully issued commercial driver’s licenses to foreign drivers.

Appeals court’s position

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit concluded that the Department of Transportation’s decision exceeded its legal authority. The court said the agency’s approach violated principles of proper notice, departed from the text of regulatory rules and underestimated the complexity of a requirement that the department considered obvious.

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New York state authorities filed the lawsuit after the federal agency withheld funding over non-compliance with requirements to revoke certain licenses. Representatives of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and New York Governor Kathy Hochul did not immediately comment on the court ruling.

Dispute over driver’s licenses

Previously, the state said that the loss of funding could create risks for New York residents. The Department of Transportation also threatened to withhold an additional $147 million annually. State authorities argued that revoking the licenses would hinder key industries dependent on commercial drivers and could cause a shortage of bus drivers for schools and families.

New York, California and other states have repeatedly challenged the Trump administration’s decisions to withhold transportation funding in court, accusing it of political motives. Earlier this year, a court ordered the Department of Transportation to continue payments for the $16 billion Hudson Tunnel rail project, which is intended to connect New York and New Jersey.

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