A federal court in Boston, United States, has ruled that the administration of President Donald Trump cannot impose restrictions on healthcare providers receiving certain federal funding for HIV treatment. These conditions would have prohibited providers from recognizing the gender identity of transgender patients or providing them with gender-affirming medical care, The Guardian reports.

Court ruling

US District Judge William Young sided with national HIV medical associations and healthcare providers that challenged the grant funding conditions. The administration introduced them following a Trump executive order that barred federal funding for what he calls gender ideology.

In a 165-page ruling issued after a non-jury trial in September, Young said the conditions were aimed at suppressing ideas the administration considered dangerous. In the judge’s view, this violates the First Amendment to the US Constitution, as doctors were effectively punished for recognizing the existence of transgender people and addressing patients using their chosen pronouns.

Young, who was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, also pointed to unconstitutional discrimination based on sex, contrary to the Fifth Amendment. The judge wrote that the restrictions are based on hostility, hatred and discrimination.

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Conditions of the assistance program

The disputed requirements concerned the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which the US Congress created in 1990 to provide medical care to low-income and uninsured people with HIV. In March, the Health Resources and Services Administration, a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services, added new conditions to the grants.

According to the lawsuit, providers had to guarantee that the funds would support activities with definitions of sex based on biological reality, rather than social or medical experiments. The plaintiffs argued that the policy conflicts with the program’s statutory requirement to provide comprehensive medical care to patients with HIV, which has historically included hormone therapy for transgender people.

The US Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs, including the American Academy of HIV Medicine, also did not immediately provide comments.

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