A US federal court agreed to close a copyright infringement lawsuit against musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he reached a settlement with German singer and songwriter Alice Merton. She alleged that Ye used a sample of her song Blindside without permission in the track Gun to My Head, Rolling Stone reports.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed

US District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha signed an order closing the case. The terms of the settlement were not made public.

In a filing dated November 6, representatives of both sides said they had agreed to settle the dispute. They noted that they would ask the court to close the case after the terms of the settlement had been fulfilled.

Merton filed the lawsuit last year. In it, she said she would not have granted permission to use her music because of Ye's history of antisemitic and racist statements. The singer also described herself as a direct descendant of Holocaust survivors and said she did not want to compromise her own beliefs.

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Claims over the sample

According to the lawsuit, Gun to My Head used a fragment of Blindside that covered a significant part of the song's main melody. The track also featured a vocal recording of the first line of Merton's song.

Merton claimed that Ye had not sought permission for the sample before the track was first presented at an event dedicated to Vultures in December 2023. According to her account, on February 15, 2024, she was contacted by a company handling permissions for Ye, and several weeks later she refused, explaining that the musician's values conflicted with her own.

Gun to My Head was not included on the official tracklist of Vultures 2, released in August 2024, but briefly appeared on the album's digital deluxe edition and was played at other events. In the lawsuit, Merton also claimed that after the song was absent from the main tracklist, Ye's fans accused her of refusing to allow the sample and sent her death threats.

Hurricane case

This is not the first dispute over Ye's use of other people's music at listening events. In May, a jury found him and affiliated companies liable for copyright infringement over a sample in an early version of the song Hurricane. The total damages awarded in that case amounted to $438,558.

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