On November 17, a federal appeals court in Washington denied the administration of President Donald Trump’s request to suspend a ruling that bars the Pentagon from discharging transgender service members who filed the lawsuit. As The Independent reports, the order applies to 27 active-duty service members.

Appeals court decision

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued the decision by a two-to-one majority. The administration sought to delay enforcement of the June 1 court order because it plans to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Judge Robert Wilkins said the government had not demonstrated that the plaintiffs’ continued service would cause the state irreparable harm or pose a threat to national security. He also stressed that the June order was narrower than the injunction whose effect the US Supreme Court suspended last year in another case.

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Who is covered by the ban

The decision does not allow the Pentagon to discharge active-duty service members involved in the lawsuit, but it does not open the possibility of recruiting new transgender recruits. In June, Judges Robert Wilkins and Judith Rogers concluded that the Pentagon’s policy was aimed at excluding service members from military service on the basis of their gender identity.

In March 2025, District Judge Ana Reyes ruled that Trump’s order to exclude transgender service members from military service likely violates their constitutional rights. In January 2025, Trump signed an order stating that the sexual identity of transgender service members harms military readiness. After that, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth introduced a policy that presumed people with gender dysphoria to be unfit for military service requirements.

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