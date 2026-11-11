The Tokyo District Court in Japan dismissed entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa’s lawsuit against Meta Platforms and its Japanese unit over fake advertisements on Facebook and Instagram that used his name and image without permission.

Judge Naoyuki Iwai dismissed Maezawa’s demands for an injunction and damages. At the same time, the court recognized that such advertisements infringed the entrepreneur’s right to commercially use his likeness — a right that protects the commercial value of well-known people.

The court’s position on Meta

As The Japan Times reports, the judge stated that Meta is merely a platform operator and is not directly involved in posting content. The court also concluded that, after the measures taken by the company, there is no risk that fake advertisements will remain without an appropriate response, and therefore there is no need for an injunction.

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Advertisements for fictitious investments

According to the court ruling, since at least June 2023, advertisements for fictitious investment services using Maezawa’s name and likeness had been circulated on Facebook and Instagram. The ruling is considered Japan’s first judicial finding on whether fake advertisements impersonating celebrities violate their rights.

Maezawa’s lawyer called the verdict extremely disappointing and said that the entrepreneur is considering an appeal. Victims of investment fraud linked to such advertisements have filed claims for damages against Meta and its Japanese unit in six district courts in Japan. In October, the Yokohama District Court also dismissed a similar claim.

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