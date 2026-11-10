On September 8, a court in Bogotá temporarily ordered the removal from the official Instagram account of Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella of videos in which he spoke against the backdrop of body bags following security forces’ operations against armed groups. The decision was made after an appeal by lawmaker Santiago Osorio Marin, France 24 reports.

On September 2, de la Espriella published a video from a facility containing 23 body bags. The president said that 23 people whom he described as terrorists had been killed during an operation against a dissident group of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Two days later, he posted another video featuring four body bags and announced the killing of one of the leaders of the Conquering Self-Defence Forces of the Sierra Nevada paramilitary group.

Criticism from the ombudswoman and human rights defenders

Colombia’s human rights ombudswoman, Iris Marin Ortiz, criticized the posts. She said that the bodies of the dead must not become a backdrop for public statements and that the language of humiliation and fear should not be the language of the state. Juana Cabezas, a representative of the Colombian Institute for Development and Peace Studies, Indepaz, said that displaying bodies dehumanizes people and legitimizes violence against them.

Despite the court ruling, the president continued publishing similar materials. On September 21, he posted a video after an operation against the ACSN, and on October 25, after an operation against Colombia’s National Liberation Army, known as the ELN.

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Reports of possible extrajudicial killings

Criticism was prompted not only by the president’s communications campaign, but also by reports of possible “false positives” — extrajudicial killings of civilians whom security forces subsequently present as members of armed groups killed in combat. Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace recorded 7,837 such cases between 1990 and 2016.

The family of 18-year-old Ricardo Andres Rodriguez Martinez, who was killed on September 21 during an operation against the ACSN, claims that he was a civilian hired worker rather than a member of the group. On September 26, Iris Marin Ortiz called for a thorough investigation into his death. The Ministry of Defense said that establishing the circumstances of the case falls within the competence of the Attorney General’s Office and forensic experts.

In mid-October, the UN also criticized the approach of de la Espriella’s administration, noting that the 2027 budget prioritizes security while cutting funding for rural development, land distribution and the reintegration of former combatants.

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