According to The Rio Times, a court in Araçuaí, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, imposed a fine of 500,000 reais per day on Sigma Mineração, the Brazilian subsidiary of Sigma Lithium. On September 28, Judge Emílio Guimarães Moura Neto found that the company had failed to comply with previous court requirements concerning residents near the Grota do Cirilo lithium mine.

The lawsuit against the company was filed by the Minas Gerais State Prosecutor's Office. It cites dust, noise and vibrations that, according to the prosecutor's office, affect the communities of Piauí-Poço Dantas, Ponte do Piauí and Santa Luzia. The court ordered the company to stop loud nighttime operations pending an independent audit of noise levels and to ensure permanent road access for four isolated families.

Fine and road access

On July 23, the state appellate court set the fine at 500,000 reais per day, capping its total amount at 200 million reais. The accrual was set to begin on June 11. According to the prosecutor's office's estimate as of September 23, the fines had already exceeded 80 million reais, although the September ruling did not specify a final amount.

The judge rejected the company's proposed access road because, in the court's assessment, it left the families exposed to risks related to mining. He also ordered the removal of gates and other barriers. The company was given 15 days to confirm payment of the fine and remedy the violations.

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The prosecutor's office stated that Sigma's own monitoring recorded noise levels exceeding permitted limits in 67.2% of daytime measurements and 87.5% of nighttime measurements.

Mining resumed in October

Sigma Lithium, whose shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker SGML, said it resumed production at the mine in early October after court protection of its operating and mining licenses. In the third quarter, the company produced 7,293 tonnes of lithium oxide concentrate, and from the resumption until October 30, it produced 9,000 tonnes of high-grade concentrate.

The company said its gross revenue in the third quarter amounted to $23 million, down 23% from a year earlier. The judge plans on November 18 to inspect the road used by the families, rock dumps near their homes and truck traffic. The site visit was initiated by Sigma itself.

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