In Brazil, a court has again postponed the hearing in the case concerning the killing of Guajajara forest defender Paulo Paulino Guajajara and the attempted murder of his associate Laércio Guajajara. Court advisers said there are no available dates in the hearing calendar, so the jury trial is expected in the first half of 2027, Mongabay reports.

Paulo Guajajara was killed on November 1, 2019, when he and Laércio Guajajara came under fire during a suspected ambush allegedly carried out by illegal loggers, according to the outlet. The attack took place in the Arariboia Indigenous Territory in Maranhão state in northeastern Brazil. Laércio survived the attack.

Another postponement

In October 2025, advisers to federal judge Ronaldo Desterro said the hearing would likely take place in early 2026 because of a lack of time before the end of 2025. They have now explained the new delay by the absence of available dates in the court’s schedule.

Federal prosecutor Alfredo Falcão, who is handling the case, called the lack of a scheduled date regrettable. According to him, the last procedural step in the case took place at the end of 2025, while an anthropological report on collective harm to the Guajajara community was completed and added to the case file in August 2025.

Brazil’s Federal Public Ministry must analyze the reasons for the delay and, if necessary, take procedural measures to hold the trial as soon as possible. The agency has already requested that the proceedings be expedited twice — in September 2023 and July 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The first federal case of its kind

This trial could become the first case in Maranhão state in which the killing and attempted murder of Indigenous leaders are heard by a federal jury court. Prosecutors secured federal jurisdiction, arguing that the crimes were attacks not only on specific individuals but also on the entire Guajajara community and its culture.

According to Mongabay, 81 Guajajara people were killed in Maranhão state between 1991 and 2023. Of them, 38 died in the Arariboia territory, including six forest defenders. No person connected to these killings has yet been tried.

Defending the Arariboia forest

Paulo and Laércio were members of the Forest Guardians, an association of Guajajara people that combats illegal logging, hunting and other environmental crimes in its territory. The group also protects the Awá people, whose members live in voluntary isolation in the forests of Arariboia.

The father of the deceased, José Maria Paulino Guajajara, said the family is tired of waiting for years. Laércio Guajajara also expressed distrust in the justice system but stressed that he would not stop fighting for justice.

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