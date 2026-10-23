A federal court in the state of Pará on October 23 ordered the Brazilian government to provide transportation for Indigenous people across the country so they can vote in the second round of the presidential election on October 25. This was reported by The Hindu.

Court ruling

The ruling states that geographic remoteness combined with a lack of accessible transportation may make a formally recognized right impossible to exercise in practice. The decision concerns the participation of Indigenous people in the vote scheduled for Sunday.

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APIB’s position

The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, known as APIB, stated: “The state brings the ballot box to the forest but does not bring the voter to the ballot box.” The article notes that President Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro will compete in the second round of the presidential election.

The court emphasized that a lack of accessible transportation along with long distances may hinder the exercise of voting rights. The ruling provides that the government must ensure voting opportunities for Indigenous peoples across Brazil.

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