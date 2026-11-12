A court of first instance in Brussels, Belgium, found the seizure of en-route service payments due to the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency to be unfounded. The court also annulled the order on the basis of which Pfizer had seized these funds, Polsat News reports, citing Poland’s Ministry of Health.

Payments through EUROCONTROL

The case concerns payments for en-route services collected through EUROCONTROL. The dispute is related to Pfizer’s claims against Poland over a contract for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

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Agency funds

According to the court’s position, the funds from en-route charges belong to the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, not to the State Treasury of Poland. The court noted that the agency is a separate legal entity, has its own assets, and independently conducts financial activities.

The agency is not liable for the State Treasury’s obligations, so its funds cannot be used to satisfy Pfizer’s claims. Poland’s Ministry of Health stated that the decision confirms the country’s position: payments due to the agency should not have been subject to recovery in a dispute to which it is not a party.

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