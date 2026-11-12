In Darwin, Australia, a court considered sentencing submissions concerning Irish citizen Stephen Roche, who pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice. He helped fugitive Hussein Chamas, who was convicted in a case involving large drug shipments, travel from Sydney to the Northern Territory, from where he tried to leave the country by yacht.

As ABC News reports, Roche picked up Chamas in Sydney and drove 4,680 kilometres with him in a rented van to the East Arnhem Land region. According to the court, Chamas had previously used forged documents to escape from a rehabilitation centre to which he had been referred by a court.

Attempted escape by yacht

During the four-day trip, the van broke down, so the men were towed to Nhulunbuy. After arriving on the Gove Peninsula, Chamas was due to be picked up by a yacht waiting near a local beach. He was detained by an Australian Border Force patrol in the Arafura Sea along with two other people.

In August, Chamas was jailed until at least 2030 after pleading guilty to conspiring to import a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and trafficking a commercial quantity of cocaine.

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Positions of the parties

Prosecutor Hadi Mazloum said crimes of this nature strike at the justice system and that imprisonment is the only appropriate punishment. According to him, Roche understood that he was helping another person leave Australia unlawfully.

Defence lawyer Ian Robottom asked that Roche not be given any further prison time. He referred to the four months and three days his client had already spent in custody at Holtze Prison, as well as a serious back injury, anxiety and depressive conditions. The prosecutor agreed that physical and mental health issues could make further imprisonment more difficult, but noted that this did not remove the need for punishment.

Judge Meredith Day Huntingford said she would consider the parties' submissions in this complex case before handing down the sentence on 1 December.

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