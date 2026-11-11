U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz in Florida declined to dismiss U.S. President Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the BBC. Trump is seeking at least $10 billion from the British public broadcaster over edited excerpts of his speech. At the same time, the judge dismissed a claim concerning unfair trade practices, The Hindu reports.

The court’s position

Judge Kuntz concluded that Trump plausibly alleged potential harm to his reputation. In the court’s view, the plaintiff also plausibly alleged that the BBC knew or should have known about the misleading nature of the video clip. At the same time, this ruling does not mean that Trump has already proven his claims on the merits.

The U.S. president called the court’s decision a major victory in a social media post. The BBC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

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The substance of the claims

The lawsuit, filed in December in a federal court in Florida, concerns edited excerpts of Trump’s speech. According to the plaintiff, the BBC combined a fragment in which he urged supporters to go to the Capitol with another in which he used the phrase “fight like hell,” but did not include a fragment calling for peaceful protest.

The edited recording was shown in a documentary edition of the Panorama program shortly before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, which Trump won. The BBC previously acknowledged that the editing was misleading and apologized to the president, but denies liability for defamation. A leak of an internal BBC memo, in which the edits were described as evidence of possible political bias, triggered a crisis for the broadcaster and high-level resignations.

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