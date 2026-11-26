The Higher Regional Court of Cologne in Germany has ordered the Archdiocese of Cologne to pay €550,000 in compensation to a woman who was sexually abused by a priest for several years during her childhood. This is the highest amount of compensation awarded to a victim of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, Der Spiegel reports.

Liability of the archdiocese

The appellate court ruled that the archdiocese bears responsibility for the actions of the priest who abused the plaintiff when she was his foster daughter. The court of first instance had previously dismissed the claim in full, considering that the priest had acted primarily as a private individual.

Presiding judge Ralf-Peter Zossna stated that while serving as a deacon, before becoming a foster father, the man established contact with the girl using the cover of church activities. According to the judge, his status as a deacon gave him a reputation that enabled him to take in foster children.

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Amount to be paid

Of the awarded €550,000, €360,000 that the woman has already received from the Catholic Church’s Independent Commission for Recognition Payments must be deducted. Therefore, the archdiocese must still pay €190,000.

The plaintiff sought at least €830,000. The court took into account the duration of the abuse, the number of individual episodes and their severity. The judge also noted that the woman underwent two abortions, one of them without her knowledge, which resulted in pronounced post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2022, the priest was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 110 episodes of sexual abuse involving nine other victims. By that time, the crimes against this plaintiff could no longer be prosecuted due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The court did not allow an appeal on points of law against the ruling, although the parties may still file a complaint.

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