The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi, Kenya, refused to jail Saudi Arabian Ambassador Khalid bin Abdullah Al Salman in a case concerning compensation for a former embassy employee. Judge Hellen Wasilwa ruled that diplomatic immunity does not allow the ambassador to be summoned for possible imprisonment over a judgment issued against the embassy, Nation Kenya reports.

Compensation remains in force

At the same time, the court did not overturn the July 19, 2019 ruling in favor of Abdikadir Mohamed Abdullahi, also known as Abdikadir Mohamed. The judge noted that it had not been challenged. In 2019, the court found Abdullahi's dismissal unfair, determining that it was linked to the employee's complaint about salary arrears.

The embassy was ordered to pay the former employee $310,282 and 54,000 Saudi riyals by September 19, 2019. If payment was not made by that deadline, interest of 14% per year was to accrue on the amount from February 5, 2015 — the date the lawsuit was filed — until full settlement. Abdullahi was also awarded 1,042,540.70 Kenyan shillings in legal costs.

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Application concerning the ambassador

In September 2025, Abdullahi asked the court to summon the ambassador and jail him for six months or for another period determined by the court over the alleged failure to comply with the ruling. He also requested that the embassy's property be attached as an alternative means of enforcing the decision.

Representatives of the diplomatic mission objected to the application, citing diplomatic immunity and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. They also argued that the defendant in the original case should have been the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rather than the embassy.

Judge Wasilwa distinguished between the validity of the 2019 ruling and the manner of its enforcement. She stated that the applicant could have asked the court to require the embassy to explain why enforcement should not proceed, instead of seeking an arrest warrant for the ambassador. The court awarded no costs for this application, so each party will bear its own legal expenses.

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