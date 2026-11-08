Kenya’s Environment and Land Court has ordered the parties to exchange documents and determine whether four court proceedings concern the same disputed parcel of land near Thindigia in Kiambu County. The court must decide whether to consolidate the cases, hear them together or separately.

As Nation Kenya reports, the dispute over Kasarini Estate has lasted 17 years and involves competing registered land titles. Parliamentary materials valued the disputed 933.9 acres at more than 100 billion Kenyan shillings.

Family claim

The Mbari ya Mbogo family claims that its ancestor, Mbogo Wainaina, bought the land from the Dorobo community in 1930 under a barter agreement involving 2,000 goats and cattle. According to the family, the agreement was not put in writing.

In May 2023, Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa submitted a petition to the Senate on behalf of the Mbogo’s Family Welfare Group. The document requested an investigation into the alleged unlawful alienation of land parcels numbered LR 7153/1, 7153/2 and 7153/R, also known as LR 12825, as well as allegations of document forgery and perjury.

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The family says it later lost control of the land following transactions linked to colonial settlers of Kasarini Estate and the Kasarini Farmers’ Co-operative Society Limited. Other parties reject the claims of ancestral ownership and refer to registered titles.

Parallel lawsuits

Kenya’s National Land Commission considered a complaint about a historical land injustice, but dismissed it in March 2019 because related court cases were pending. The commission said that the circumstances in which different parties acquired the land and the legality of the cooperative’s existence required verification, but it did not determine the lawful owner of the parcel.

A separate 2009 lawsuit concerned the recovery of the land and the cancellation of titles. In March 2023, the court denied seven applicants acting on behalf of the Kasarini Farmers’ Co-operative Society and Karani Self Help Group the reinstatement of those proceedings because of an insufficient explanation for the delay.

Another case was filed in 2026 by Ndunde Investments Limited, which alleged manipulation of land records and the creation of overlapping titles, including in relation to LR 13316. Pamat Enterprises Limited and Wiyan Properties Limited deny these claims, insist that they lawfully acquired their rights, and have filed a counterclaim. The next hearing is scheduled for January 27, 2027.

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