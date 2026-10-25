Lahore court denies bail to bank robbery suspect — Dawn

A court in Lahore, Pakistan, denied bail to Subhan Ali, who was detained in a bank robbery case. Police claim that the suspect allegedly committed the crime after receiving an assignment while playing PUBG.

Case circumstances

As Dawn reports, the bail petition was heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sarfraz Ahmad. Police in the South Cantonment area registered a case concerning a bank robbery in the Bhatta Chowk area. According to law enforcement, 700,000 rupees were stolen from the bank.

According to the police version, after the robbery, the man went to his unfinished house. Law enforcement officers said they recovered money there that they consider stolen, a car, and a weapon they consider the instrument of the crime.

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The court’s and defense’s positions

In the ruling, the judge noted that the offense imputed to the suspect falls under the restrictions provided for by Article 497 of Pakistan’s Code of Criminal Procedure. The court also pointed to the presence of sufficient materials which, in its view, preliminarily link Subhan Ali to the alleged crime.

The defense lawyer stated that the suspect has a mental illness and a psychotic disorder. The court rejected this argument because the case materials contained no information that competent authorities had declared the man mentally unsound or as having mental disorders.

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