A court in Lahore, Pakistan, has sentenced two members of the Ahmadi community in a case opened in 2019 by the former cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency. One defendant was sentenced to up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, while the other received three years in prison.

As Dawn reports, Additional District and Sessions Judge Nusrat Ali Siddiqui Malik sentenced a man from Hafizabad, identified in the case materials as S, to seven years in prison under Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, another seven years under Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, and three years under Section 298-C.

He was also fined 100,000, 100,000 and 50,000 Pakistani rupees respectively. The court ruled that all sentences imposed on S would run concurrently.

Sentence for the second defendant

A man from Lahore, identified as Z, was sentenced to three years in prison and fined 50,000 rupees under Section 298-C. At the time the ruling was announced, he was out on bail, but he was taken into custody after the verdict.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A third defendant, identified as M, was declared a fugitive from justice. The Federal Investigation Agency registered the case on the basis of a complaint by Muhammad Irfan.

WhatsApp group materials

According to the prosecution, materials it considered blasphemous, as well as a translation of the Quran described in the complaint as desecrated, were shared in the Sindh Salamat WhatsApp group. The judge noted that forensic findings indicated that S created the group on December 23, 2018, and was its administrator.

The judge concluded that S allowed group participants to distribute prohibited books and was therefore responsible for its content. At the same time, both men were acquitted under Section 295-B because none of the witnesses described acts of desecrating, damaging or disrespecting the Quran.

The court also noted that the prosecution had not presented theological evidence that the translation itself constituted desecration. According to the ruling, Z was not mentioned in the initial complaint, was not a member of the WhatsApp group, and an examination of his phone found no distribution of materials. He was convicted under Section 298-C on the basis of chat screenshots recovered from the phones of co-defendants.

Read us on