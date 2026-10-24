A judicial magistrate in Lahore, Pakistan, discharged from further proceedings a man suspected of assaulting a petrol station worker. The worker who filed the complaint told the court that the parties had reached a compromise and that he did not want to pursue the case, Dawn reports.

Incident at the petrol station

The incident occurred at a petrol station in the Jubilee Town area, where the suspect had arrived to refuel his car. A station worker asked him not to smoke on the premises. The man then got out of his SUV, allegedly beat the worker and left the scene.

Police detained the suspect after surveillance camera footage spread on social media. Law enforcement officers from the Chung area brought him before the court and requested 10 days of custody for questioning.

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Compromise between the parties

The petrol station worker told the court that the conflict had occurred due to a misunderstanding and that the parties had already reached an agreement. Judicial Magistrate Ali Amjad subsequently discharged the man from the case and ordered his release.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz shared a video in which the petrol station worker allegedly slaps the detained man while a police officer tries to stop him. She stated that no one should be above the law and that justice is the right of every citizen.

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