Southwark Crown Court in London is considering the sentence for comedian Russell Brand, who was found guilty last week of one count of rape and three sexual assaults. The crimes for which he was convicted relate to the period between 2004 and 2009.

As Cyprus Mail reports, the prosecution told the court that Brand used the influence and power associated with his popularity to gain access to women. Prosecutor Riel Carmi-Jones said this also reinforced his belief in impunity.

Victims’ testimony

One of the victims, who spoke from behind a screen, said that the sexual assault left her traumatised. According to her, feelings of shame and thoughts about whether she could have done something differently had haunted her for more than 20 years.

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Another victim said in a statement read out by prosecutors that she experiences the consequences of the assault every day. She explained that she did not dare report it because she believed she would not be believed due to Brand’s fame, wealth and influence.

Defence position and new investigation

Brand’s lawyer, Ian Winter, said that his client is now “a fundamentally different person” and changed a long time ago. Brand had previously denied all the allegations and stated that he had never had sex without consent.

The court also acquitted the comedian of two other rape charges and a charge of attempted indecent assault. London’s Metropolitan Police are separately investigating two further reports of alleged rapes, one of which, according to the police, concerns a girl who was 16 at the time. The maximum sentence for rape in the United Kingdom is life imprisonment.

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