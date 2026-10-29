The Court of Appeal of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, is set to announce its decision on the appeals of Erin Patterson, who was convicted of murdering three people after serving a beef Wellington meal. Her defence is challenging the conviction, while prosecutors are seeking a review of the period before she becomes eligible for parole, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Appeal against the conviction

Patterson, 52, was found guilty last year of murdering her husband’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, as well as his aunt, Heather Wilkinson. The jury found that in 2023 she served guests at her home in the rural town of Leongatha a dish containing deadly poisonous death cap mushrooms.

She was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Heather Wilkinson’s husband, pastor Ian Wilkinson. He became seriously ill after the meal but later recovered. The motive for the murders remains unknown.

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Positions of the parties

In August, Patterson’s lawyers told the Court of Appeal that a miscarriage of justice had occurred during the proceedings. They cited a number of irregularities, including what they described as an “overly harsh” cross-examination and, in their view, unfair rulings on the admissibility of evidence.

The court sentenced Patterson to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 33 years. Prosecutors appealed this term, calling it manifestly inadequate, and insist that the convicted woman should not have the opportunity to be released.

The judges must first decide whether to grant leave to appeal the conviction. If leave is granted, they may dismiss the appeal or allow it by ordering a new trial or acquitting Patterson. On the prosecution’s appeal, the court may either dismiss it or allow it and resentence her.

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