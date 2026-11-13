A court in Mongolia found two Chinese citizens guilty of deliberately damaging a protected historical and cultural monument — the Feng Yanranshan Ming rock inscription from the Han dynasty. The incident occurred on November 2, 2025, in the Delgerhangai district of Dundgovi Province in central Mongolia.

As South China Morning Post reports, the men, identified in case materials as Z.Y. and Z.Ch., directly applied chemical materials to the rock to make a rubbing. They were spotted by local residents, after which police and cultural heritage protection officials seized the equipment and referred the case to judicial authorities.

Fines and compensation

A statement by the Dundgovi Province prosecutor's office dated April 15 said the men were held liable under an article of Mongolia's Criminal Code on the deliberate destruction or damage of immovable historical and cultural monuments. A local court fined each of them 5.6 million tugriks, or about $1,554.

The court also ordered them to jointly pay 9 million tugriks in compensation for environmental and cultural heritage damage. Scholar Gao Jianguo told The Paper that researchers inspected the monument earlier this year and found no serious damage to the rock surface.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to him, after the inscription was identified in 2017, expeditions repeatedly found traces of rubbing-making and unauthorized copying of the inscription at the site.

Han dynasty inscription

The Feng Yanranshan Ming inscription was carved in 89 CE. It is dedicated to General Dou Xian's military campaign against the Northern Xiongnu. The general commissioned historian Ban Gu, the author of the Book of Han, who accompanied the expedition, to compose the text.

The location of the inscription remained unknown to researchers for centuries. In 2017, a joint expedition by Inner Mongolia University and Mongolia's Chinggis Khaan University deciphered more than 220 of the over 260 Chinese characters on a rock 130 cm wide and 94 cm high. This confirmed that the inscription was Ban Gu's lost monument.

Read us on