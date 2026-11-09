In Moscow, Russia — an aggressor state — the Tagansky District Court sentenced 21-year-old local resident Magomed Gasanov to 13 days of administrative arrest under Article 19.3 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offenses. This was reported by Meduza, citing the outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti.

Case circumstances

Gasanov was detained on November 7 and taken to the Tagansky police station. A report drawn up by police officers alleges that he refused to show his passport and get into a police van.

The court received the report on November 9 and considered the case the same day. In court, Gasanov partially admitted guilt but denied failing to comply with police officers’ demands. According to him, he “did not immediately understand what was happening.”

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Detentions in Kitay-gorod

Ostorozhno, Novosti believes that Gasanov was detained during police raids in the Kitay-gorod area. On the evening of November 7, police detained hundreds of teenagers and young people near Gorka Park on Bolshoy Spasoglinishchevsky Lane.

Those detained reported that at police stations they were offered contracts for military service, while some were handed draft notices. On November 9, a total of 12 reports for minor hooliganism or disobeying police were submitted to the Basmanny and Tagansky district courts. It is currently unknown whether these cases are connected to the detentions in Kitay-gorod.

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