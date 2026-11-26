In Russia, an aggressor state, Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court has closed hearings in the criminal case of Novaya Gazeta journalist Oleg Roldugin to the public and press, Meduza reports. He is accused of illegally using personal data.

On November 26, the court began considering the case. At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor asked Judge Konstantin Dubkov to hold the proceedings behind closed doors, citing the disclosure of state data and officials’ personal data. According to Mediazona, the judge granted the request. Further proceedings will take place without spectators or journalists.

Charges and house arrest

Roldugin was arrested on April 10, 2026, following a search at the Novaya Gazeta newsroom. He was charged with the illegal use and storage of personal data as part of a group of persons acting by prior conspiracy.

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According to BBC Russia, Roldugin may be accused of administering the anonymous Telegram channel “More Than a Fact.” It published, among other things, information about private jet flights by Dmitry Medvedev, Alexey Mordashov, and Vladimir Yevtushenkov. The journalist also wrote about these flights in his own investigations.

The journalist’s position

In May, during a hearing on extending the preventive measure, Roldugin partially admitted guilt. He said that he had used the Sherlock bot to collect data but did not consider it illegal. The journalist also said that he acted independently, rather than as part of a group. In June, he was transferred to house arrest.

On October 15, as part of this case, security forces searched the home of Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Sergey Sokolov. Russia’s Investigative Committee questioned him as a witness. At the end of October, the publication announced its closure.

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