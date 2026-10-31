The High Court in Nairobi, Kenya, dismissed an appeal by a doctor who sought to have the case closed due to the plaintiffs’ prolonged inactivity. This allowed the family of Catherine Mumbi Ngatia to continue a claim over alleged medical negligence against the doctor and Nairobi Hospital, Nation Kenya reports.

The claim was filed in 2012 by Agnes Wacuraya Ngatia and Peter Ngatia as administrators of the deceased’s estate. The family is seeking compensation in connection with the woman’s death, claiming that it was linked to medical negligence. The case has been ongoing for more than 14 years.

Why the court did not close the claim

The doctor argued that the proceedings should be terminated because the family had not taken effective steps to advance the case for more than two years. He also said that the lengthy delay complicated the defence because witnesses’ memories may have faded and evidence may be harder to collect.

Justice Linus Kassan found that the case had not lapsed automatically: the records documented actions by the plaintiffs within the two-year period. In particular, on April 13, 2022, the family filed an application to amend the claim. It was due to be heard in July and then in September 2022, but the court file was reportedly unavailable at the time.

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The family’s lawyers also wrote to the court registry on February 16 and May 15, 2023, requesting a hearing date. The court recognized these letters as genuine attempts to move the proceedings forward. About 19 months, rather than two years, passed from May 2023 to the court hearing on December 9, 2024.

Deadlines for further proceedings

At the same time, the judge criticized the pace at which the family had advanced the claim and warned that further unjustified inactivity could be considered if the doctor again asks for the case to be closed. The court also acknowledged that the age of the events creates certain difficulties for the defence, but the doctor did not identify specific unavailable witnesses, lost documents, or other irreparable losses to his position.

The deputy registrar was ordered to return the file to the lower court within seven days and ensure that it is available. The parties must appear in court within 14 days for procedural directions, and the family’s April 2022 application must be heard within 30 days after that. The main case was ordered to be given priority hearing dates.

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