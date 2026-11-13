A court in The Hague ruled on November 11 that British automotive company JLR must destroy digital documents seized from BYD offices in the Netherlands. The materials were obtained during a search in August as part of a dispute over alleged intellectual property infringement related to the BYD Ti 7 SUV, Electrek reports.

Fine for failure to comply with the ruling

JLR must destroy the seized files within 24 hours of the ruling. In the event of a delay, the company faces a fine of €50,000 for each hour of non-compliance, capped at €500,000.

Within 24 hours after destroying the documents, JLR must also provide BYD with third-party confirmation that the materials have been destroyed. The seized data included model launch plans and technical information. The court also prohibited JLR from taking further legal action based on the original order to seize the documents.

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Dispute over the Ti 7 design

JLR claims that the BYD Ti 7 is an imitation of the Land Rover Defender and infringes the British automaker’s intellectual property rights. The company also says that BYD dismantled a Defender to study its technologies. BYD insists that it had cooperated with JLR before the search, while its lawyers stated that too many files had been seized.

According to Dutch outlet Autoweek, cited by Electrek, the court considered that JLR does not need these documents because the Ti 7 is not yet sold in the European Union. At the same time, JLR has already initiated separate legal proceedings over possible rights infringement in Rotterdam and The Hague.

The BYD Ti 7 is available in the United Kingdom starting at £47,995. The model has a seven-seat interior, three electric motors and a 1.5-liter turbo engine, with a combined output of 402 hp. Its claimed all-electric range under the WLTP cycle is up to 74 miles.

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