The Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria, has set bail for actress Doris Ogala at 30 million naira in a case involving her and Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry. The actress has been charged with cyberstalking and other counts.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, Judge Akintayo Aluko ordered Ogala to surrender her international passport to the court registrar. She will be able to leave custody after meeting all the conditions set by the court.

Bail conditions

The actress must provide two sureties, each of whom must guarantee an amount equivalent to the bail. At least one surety must own property in Lagos State and provide land registration documents certified by the registrar of land documents.

A high-ranking national official of her political party or a person of standing may also act as a surety. Both sureties must prove their financial capacity, reside within the court’s jurisdiction, undergo verification by the registrar, and provide tax clearance certificates for the past three years as well as two recent passport-sized photographs each.

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Restrictions during the proceedings

The court also barred Ogala from making electronic publications that could threaten, intimidate or harass prosecution witnesses. The judge ordered her to provide a sworn undertaking to behave properly and not cause disturbances in the courtroom during the proceedings.

The prosecution asked the court to deny bail, stating that the actress deliberately failed to appear at hearings on April 23 and June 9, citing illness. The prosecution submitted photographs which, it claimed, show her participating in political events, rallies, campaigns, public gatherings and protests during that period. The defense maintained that Ogala’s previous absences were related to her health condition.

Lawyer Marshal Abubakar told the court that his client is receiving treatment at a general hospital in Ajegunle following gynecological surgery. In delivering the ruling, the judge said he had considered the defendant’s right to personal liberty, as well as the need to protect witnesses and ensure that the proceedings continue without interference.

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