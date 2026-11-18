The Higher Regional Court in Hamm, Germany, ruled that the streaming service Dazn must partially refund subscription fees to subscribers. The court upheld a lawsuit by the Federation of German Consumer Organisations over several unilateral price increases for existing subscriptions in 2021 and 2022, Der Spiegel reports.

Who the ruling applies to

Refunds will apply only to subscribers who joined the collective lawsuit, if the ruling becomes legally binding. According to the consumer protection organisation, 8,800 people joined the case.

The amount in each case will depend on how long a person paid the increased price. Interest is also предусмотрено.

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The lawsuit concerned monthly and annual subscriptions. In particular, Dazn increased the monthly subscription price from €11.99 to €14.99 and later from €14.99 to €29.99.

The price-change clause was declared invalid

The court examined a provision in Dazn's general terms of use that allowed the service to adjust the price unilaterally. This clause was declared invalid because it was worded unclearly.

The ruling has not yet become legally binding. Dazn and consumer representatives may file an appeal on points of law with Germany's Federal Court of Justice. If the ruling becomes final, the parties must submit written proposals for an amicable settlement. If no agreement is reached, the case will proceed to further proceedings, during which the reimbursement of overpaid funds will be considered.

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