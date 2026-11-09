A court in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, allowed police to hold Ahsan, the husband of television anchor Rabia Ahsan, for questioning for two days after she was shot dead at home in the Gulshanabad area the previous day. Dawn reports that police consider the husband the main suspect in the case.

Court decision

Police brought the suspect before Magistrate Talat Waheed and requested that he be placed in the custody of investigators for further inquiry. The court granted the request, allowing investigators to question Ahsan and determine the circumstances of the television anchor's death.

After the two-day period expires, police must bring the suspect before the court again. According to the publication, the case was registered at the Saddar Bairuni police station under Article 302 of Pakistan's Penal Code and Section 2-A of the Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance 2015.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case circumstances

City Police Officer Hassan Suhera said that Rabia Ahsan's body had a gunshot wound below the neck. Her husband was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the deceased woman's brother.

A day earlier, police said that a domestic worker had informed law enforcement about the television anchor's husband's statements regarding an allegedly accidental shot. Rabia Ahsan had previously hosted a current affairs programme with journalists Amir Mateen and Rauf Klasra.

Pakistan's First Lady Asifa Bhutto-Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the television anchor's death and called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible accountable.

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