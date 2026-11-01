The Peshawar High Court in Pakistan has granted temporary release on bail to dozens of activists from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who were detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) after a state of emergency was imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This was reported by Dawn.

Terms of temporary release

A bench comprising judges Sahibzada Asadullah and Inamullah Khan granted interim relief in about 35 petitions filed by Akbar Shah and dozens of other detainees. Most of them were held in the central prison in the city of Mardan.

The court ordered the petitioners to provide two sureties of 100,000 Pakistani rupees each. They must be approved by the relevant district deputy commissioners. The next hearing was scheduled for November 12.

Challenging detention orders

The activists are challenging their detention orders, which were mostly issued by the provincial home department under Section 3 of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance of 1960.

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The court stressed that the interim order does not constitute an assessment of the legality of the detention orders and does not determine whether the petitioners are entitled to final relief. All issues, including the admissibility of the petitions, remain open for further consideration.

The bench also ordered the relevant district deputy commissioners to submit reports explaining the reasons and circumstances of the activists’ detention. The court noted that these reports had not been received despite previous orders.

The petitioners’ lawyers argued that the detention orders were identical and did not contain specific grounds, descriptions of individual incidents, or the individual actions of those detained. The court also took into account three previous petitions in which other detainees had been granted similar temporary release on the same surety terms.

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