The Peshawar High Court in Pakistan has sought responses from the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and senior police officials, including the inspector general of police, regarding the detention of provincial government head Sohail Afridi and other PTI representatives. A bench scheduled hearings in several petitions for November 3; the respondents must submit their replies by that date, Dawn reports.

Disappearances after the imposition of governor’s rule

Afridi has not been seen since October 11, when governor’s rule and a state of emergency were imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The following day, a federal minister confirmed that Afridi and some members of his cabinet were in preventive detention. Authorities have yet to disclose the whereabouts of other politicians whose detention or arrest has been claimed by PTI.

The petitions also concern the disappearance of provincial assembly speaker Babar Saleem Swati, National Assembly members Junaid Akbar and Dr Amjid Ali, provincial minister Amjid Ali Khan, provincial assembly members Ikramullah and Aurangzeb Khan, as well as former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid.

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Applicants’ demands

Afridi’s brother, Muhammad Amir, filed a petition stating that his brother was abducted from the residence of the provincial government head. His lawyer, Bashir Wazir, argued in court that Afridi was unlawfully detained at the residence at about 14:00 on October 11 and was later taken away from there by unknown armed masked men in the presence of the Peshawar police chief.

Amir asks for Afridi’s whereabouts, condition and legal status to be established. If he is in custody, the applicant requests that he be brought before the court to verify the legality of his detention. He also demands a report on the circumstances of the incident, security measures at the residence and police actions.

A cousin of Babar Saleem Swati filed a similar petition. His lawyer, Inam Yousafzai, stated that at about 19:00 on October 11, the speaker was allegedly abducted from the provincial assembly building by unknown armed masked men. The applicants request that surveillance camera footage, security logs and other materials be preserved and examined, and that a criminal complaint be registered and an impartial investigation conducted into reports of abduction, disappearance and unlawful detention.

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