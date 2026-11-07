Pakistan court halts suspension and transfer of two officials — Dawn

A bench of the Peshawar High Court in Bannu, Pakistan, granted interim relief to two officials challenging the authority of provincial bodies to transfer, appoint and suspend employees. The court suspended the orders to suspend Bannu regional municipal officer Atikur Rehman Baloch and to transfer Inamullah, deputy director of the Local Government and Rural Development Department. Dawn reports.

Interim court decision

The cases were heard by a bench comprising Justices Sabitullah Khan and Aurangzeb Khan. The court ordered that the status quo be maintained in both cases until a final decision is made.

The court also issued pre-admission notices to the respondents, including the administrator of the Secretariat for Development of Territories, the secretary and director general of local government, as well as other relevant authorities. They were instructed to submit their explanations within two weeks.

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Plaintiffs’ position

The officials’ lawyer, Pir Hamidullah Shah, said that on October 11, the president of Pakistan imposed an emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution. According to him, the federal government subsequently handed administrative and operational control over 12 designated districts, including Bannu, to the Secretariat for Development of Territories, whose administrator was appointed as the additional chief secretary.

The defense argues that the federal order granted the prime minister the authority to transfer and appoint provincial employees in these districts. At the same time, according to the lawyer, the local government secretary suspended Baloch on October 30, while the director general of the Local Government and Rural Development Department transferred Inamullah to the directorate general on October 15.

The lawyer believes these decisions were made in violation of the federal order and without approval from the competent authority. The court also summoned Assistant Attorney General Taj Mohammad Khan and Additional Advocate General Zahidul Haq to the next hearing.

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