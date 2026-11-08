A court in Paraguay has ordered the detention of ousted President Santiago Peña. Judge Humberto Otazu ruled that he be held at the headquarters of the Presidential Escort Regiment in Asunción.

As Anadolu Agency reports, the decision was made several hours after prosecutors formally charged the former head of state with breach of trust, illicit enrichment through self-dealing transactions, and falsification of official documents. Peña answered prosecutors' questions for nearly three hours at the Attorney General's Office, after which he was returned to the custody of the military police.

Impeachment and detention

Peña was detained late Friday evening at a private residence. Protesters gathered outside the house and were dispersed by police. He spent the night under guard at the headquarters of the Presidential Escort Regiment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On the same day, the Senate removed Peña from office for improper conduct in office and improper performance of duties in connection with his administration's actions during the financial crisis.

Collapse of Ueno Bank

The crisis began on November 3, when Paraguay's Central Bank intervened in Ueno Bank due to severe insolvency. Following the bank's collapse, deposits of 2.94 million customers — nearly half of the country's population — were frozen. Depositors included important state institutions and pension funds, including the state Social Security Institute.

According to prosecutors, the former president's administration allowed public funds to be placed in a high-risk private financial institution beyond the safety limits established by law. New President Pedro Alliana, the former vice president and a member of the ruling Colorado Party, began his first full day in office. His administration is under pressure to fulfill promises of full compensation for depositors, stabilize the financial system, and restore public trust.

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