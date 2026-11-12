In South Korea, a court has ordered agency Ador to submit advertising contracts in a case seeking 33.1 billion won, or $24.8 million, in damages. The documents are needed to assess the damages claimed by the agency in its dispute with former NewJeans member Danielle, her mother and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, Korea Herald reports.

Dispute over documents

At the seventh hearing, representatives of the defendants again raised the issue of Ador's failure to provide the advertising contracts. In their view, the absence of the documents is delaying the proceedings and could postpone Danielle's return to work in the entertainment industry. Ador cited confidentiality restrictions.

The court ordered the documents to be submitted without delaying the assessment of the amount of damages. The hearings are expected to conclude in January. Danielle's side argued that the lengthy process leaves her career in an uncertain state. At the same time, the suggestion that Ador is deliberately delaying the case remains disputed: Danielle's contract has already been terminated, and the court proceedings do not directly prohibit her from resuming her career.

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Other lawsuits and NewJeans contracts

The dispute comes ahead of a first-instance court ruling in another 2 billion won lawsuit filed by Hybe subsidiary Belift Lab against Min Hee-jin. The label says her accusations that the group Illit copied NewJeans' style damaged its reputation. Min Hee-jin insists that she voiced well-founded concerns about creative similarities.

Both cases again drew attention after a November 5 article by The New York Times about NewJeans' exclusive contracts, signed when all five members were minors. The article raised questions about protections for young artists, financial penalties, and the use of the performers' voices and likenesses.

In October 2025, a court confirmed the validity of the members' exclusive contracts with Ador, and the ruling took effect after they did not file an appeal. Hybe said the penalty provisions comply with government standards and that an additional agreement included protections for minors. Min Hee-jin disputes Hybe's account of the negotiations, saying the parent company's legal team drafted and edited the agreements and had final authority to approve them.

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