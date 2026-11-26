A court in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, an aggressor state, has ordered the confiscation of property belonging to the region’s first vice governor, Igor Galas, his relatives and people associated with him. The total value of the assets was estimated at more than 970 million rubles, or $11.8 million.

Prosecutor’s lawsuit

According to The Moscow Times, citing Interfax and a court statement, the lawsuit was filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia, an aggressor state. The court said that Galas had acquired assets whose value significantly exceeded his declared income. According to the court, the official registered property in the names of relatives to conceal ownership rights and also illegally engaged in private business personally and through intermediaries.

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63 real estate properties and cars

The court noted that over more than 18 years of public service, Galas and people associated with him had accumulated 63 real estate properties and cars. Russia’s Federal Agency for State Property Management and the Federal Bailiff Service joined the lawsuit alongside the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Igor Galas has worked in the administration of the governor of Krasnodar Krai since 2015, where he was responsible for regional finances and economic policy. In October 2025, he was promoted to the post of first vice governor. Over the past year, former deputy governors of the krai Andrei Korobka, Alexander Vlasov and Alexander Kainov have also faced criminal prosecution.

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