The Vakhitovsky District Court of Kazan in Russia, an aggressor state, fined politician Yulia Galyamina 2,000 rubles for disobeying police under Article 19.3 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offenses. This was reported by Meduza, citing the legal aid project “Slovo Zashchity.”

Detention at the railway station

Galyamina was detained at a railway station in Kazan on the afternoon of November 14. Police initially drew up an administrative report against her for refusing to unlock her phone.

Law enforcement officers said they wanted to inspect the device because they considered Galyamina a person who might be involved in extremist or terrorist activities. At the same time, the politician is not listed in the register of terrorists and extremists maintained by Rosfinmonitoring.

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Galyamina said that she had come to Kazan as a tourist.

Police and politician’s versions

According to the report, the politician waved her arms, grabbed police officers by their clothing, pushed them away, and tried to escape. The document states that this was the basis for her detention. Galyamina denied the police’s version of events.

She remained in police custody until the court hearing on November 16. Yulia Galyamina was previously a deputy of the municipal council of Moscow’s Timiryazevsky District. In September 2022, Russia’s Ministry of Justice added her to the register of “foreign agents.”

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