A federal court in Tampa, Florida, has allowed most claims in US President Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and publisher Penguin Random House to proceed. Judge Steven Merryday dismissed two counts of the lawsuit but did not dismiss the remaining claims.

Florida court ruling

The decision was made by US District Judge Steven Merryday, who was appointed by President George H. W. Bush. The judge noted that the remaining claims plausibly allege that statements accusing Trump of planning and committing complex crimes could have been based on incomplete and minimal information.

Trump claims that the book and the newspaper’s publications contained false, malicious and defamatory statements. According to his version, these materials were aimed at undermining his chances in the 2024 presidential election.

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What materials Trump is challenging

The lawsuit concerns two articles by The New York Times and a book by the newspaper’s journalist Peter Baker, For Trump, a Lifetime of Scandals Heads Toward a Moment of Judgment. In the complaint, Trump cited 22 statements from the book and 12 statements from articles by Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner.

These materials raised questions about Trump’s role in creating the reality show The Apprentice, his inheritance from his father, business projects and childhood in New York. The New York Times and Penguin Random House denied the defamation allegations. In their motion to dismiss the case, they stated that the lawsuit was legally unfounded, did not adequately explain the defamatory nature of the statements and included subjective assessments that cannot be proven or disproven. Representatives of the newspaper, the publisher and Trump’s personal lawyers did not provide prompt comments.

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