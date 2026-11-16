A federal judge in Boston has permanently blocked the Trump administration’s plan to limit the length of stay in the United States for foreign students and researchers to four years. STAT News reports. The ruling concerns, in particular, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers, for whom a four-year limit had been planned.

Final court decision

Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV found the rule arbitrary and capricious, constituting an abuse of discretionary authority and not complying with the law.

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Earlier, Saylor temporarily halted the rule one day before it was set to take effect. The current order is the final decision in the case. At the same time, the government’s appeal of the court’s initial decision is still under consideration.

Universities’ concerns

Universities and representatives of the scientific community feared that the four-year limit would deter foreign students from enrolling in US graduate programs. Such educational programs often last longer than four years.

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